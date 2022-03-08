mixtapes-iconnews-iconsongs-icontop100-iconvideos-iconx-icon

Mike Dimes & Duke Deuce Want To Know "WHERE THE PARTY AT?"

Hayley Hynes
March 08, 2022 14:55
Mike Dimes/SpotifyMike Dimes/Spotify
Mike Dimes/Spotify

WHERE THE PARTY AT?
Mike Dimes Feat. Duke Deuce

Mike Dimes' debut project arrived today – have you streamed it yet?


Mike Dimes' debut project has arrived, and you don't want to miss it. On Tuesday, March 8th, the rising rapper shared IN DIMES WE TRUST, a 12-track record that proves that he's a force to be reckoned with, and he's only getting better. One of our favourite titles would have to be "WHERE THE PARTY AT?" featuring Duke Deuce.

On his verse, DD sets the tone for the wild party our stars are trying to attend with, "Bitch, it ain't a party 'til white bitches flashin' their titties / I'm crackin' up off that Red Bull with that Martell mixed up in it." 

The only other feature on the project comes from Zay3k on "SAME GANG," otherwise the "HOME" hitmaker carries the beats confidently with his own flows, reminding us over and over just how important getting money is to him.

Ahead of IN DIMES WE TRUST's arrival, we sat down with Mike Dimes for an introductory interview – read more about the Texas-based recording artist here, and stream "WHERE THE PARTY AT?" below.

Quotable Lyrics:

I'ma spend a couple hunnid bucks to get Camp Billy up (On gang)
I'm f*ckin' up the industry, ten mill' without a dealie, bruh
Lately I been sober, I ain't tryna f*ck the vision up (Nah)
So money is the mission, the respect, I did not give a f*ck

