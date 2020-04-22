There is an important chunk of Kanye West's discography missing from streaming services. While all of his studio albums are available, the majority of his G.O.O.D. Friday drops are not on Apple Music, Spotify, or TIDAL. That means we can't readily listen to songs like "Christian Dior Denim Flow," "Don't Stop," "Looking For Trouble," "Take One For The Team," and more.

According to Mike Dean, Kanye West's go-to engineer and producer, that all may change this year.

In a new interview with Vulture, Mike Dean spoke about his new album 4:20 and what he loved about the G.O.O.D. Friday era. Revealing his favorite release from that time, the producer explained why those songs are not available on streaming services yet, offering fans a timetable as to when they can expect them.



Bob Levey/Getty Images

"They'll be out someday," he said. "Maybe on the 10th anniversary [in August]. I was trying to do it last year, but it was too late. They'll probably end up on Tidal or something."

As for his personal favorite of the bunch, he has a soft spot for "Take One For The Team."

Considering we just went through another Good Friday holiday without being able to listen to Kanye West's marathon of hits on streaming services, it's a pleasure to hear that next year may be different.

Cross your fingers!

[via]