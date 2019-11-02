Call of Duty: Modern Warfare is being touted as one of the best first-person shooters of the year, and with an opening of more than $600 million in sales in three days, the market is reflecting that. Interestingly enough, there is a surprising connection to hip hop embedded in the game. Apparently, legendary producer Mike Dean played a hand in crafting the game's score. Sarah Schachner, the composer behind Modern Warfare's score, spoke with Variety to explain how the collab came to be.

“The single-player takes the most time because it’s this whole story with the most music in it. The multiplayer music gets done at the very end so normally, you’re tired; you’ve been working on it for so long; maybe your inspiration isn’t what it was in the beginning. I wanted to get a different vibe for the multiplayer music, but still relate to the rest of the score. I was thinking of doing a percussion session or adding a different instrument, but then I was, like, ‘No! Mike Dean.’”

Dean has been a fan of Schachner's since hearing her work on demos fro Moog's new keyboard. The two were put together and it ended up being a match made in heaven. What was initially meant to be one song, turned into four. “We just kept going,” says Schachner. “I always work completely alone, this was new for me … and it exceeded my expectations.”

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare is available now.