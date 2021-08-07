We're once again stuck waiting on Kanye West to drop an album that may or may not ever see the light of day. Most Kanye fans are used to him pre-maturely announcing albums (i.e. Turbo Grafx 16) but with DONDA, it's been an unusual process, even for him. Two weeks ago, the rapper announced that he'd be holding a release party at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta. And while Def Jam confirmed this to be true, we ultimately found out that 'Ye needed another few weeks to work on it.



A second listening party was hosted on Thursday with promises that DONDA would be on streaming services on Friday at midnight. Of course, that didn't happen but fans did enjoy the revamped version of the album which included several new songs. 'Ye was center stage with mosh pits surrounding him but there were several moments during the listening party where Kanye hopped on the phone. In fact, it looked like he was screaming into the phone. It could've very well been a part of the show but turns out, he really had some pertinent matters to discuss with Mike Dean.

Mike Dean took to Twitter this morning where he revealed that he was the one who was on the phone with Kanye West on Thursday. Apparently, Dean received an earful about the mix.

A fan tweeted photo of Kanye yelling into the phone with the caption reading, "Make sure Mike Dean locked up in that room. We not finished yet!" Dean replied, "He was actually calling me from a mix mistake!! Lol.".

