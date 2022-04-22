Mike Dean Drops "SMOKE STATE 42222," Loaded With Meditative New Instrumentals

Back in 2020, Grammy Award-winning producer Mike Dean delivered an all-instrumental album which he dubbed 4:20, and a year later, he returned with 4:22. This time around, he's gone for more of a meditative vibe on his latest project, Smoke State 42222.

Ahead of the work's arrival, Dean gave a hint of what could possibly be coming during an interview, stating, "I haven’t even made any plans whatsoever, but I think tonight I’m going to find a couple of things, and I’m just going to do a drop like Thursday night of a couple of tracks."





"It’s four, roughly two-minute tracks made up of four music tracks, three synths and a bass pad. So tracks five to 20 are stems of the first four, so people can download them and put in Garage Band or Ableton and do remixes. Each sound isolated," the 57-year-old explained of his latest arrival to HipHopDX.

In other Mike Dean news, earlier this month he was hit with some serious hate from angry BTS fans after he trolled them online – read more about that here, and let us know what your thoughts on

Tracklist:

1. SMOKE STATE CHAPTER 1

2. SMOKE STATE CHAPTER 2

3. SMOKE STATE CHAPTER 3

4. SMOKE STATE CHAPTER 4

5. SMOKE STATE CHAPTER 1 STEM 1 (INITIALLY BLANK)

6. SMOKE STATE CHAPTER 2 STEM 1

7. SMOKE STATE CHAPTER 3 STEM 1

8. SMOKE STATE CHAPTER 4 STEM 1

9. SMOKE STATE CHAPTER 1 STEM 2

10. SMOKE STATE CHAPTER 2 STEM 2

11. SMOKE STATE CHAPTER 3 STEM 2

12. SMOKE STATE CHAPTER 4 STEM 2

13. SMOKE STATE CHAPTER 1 STEM 3

14. SMOKE STATE CHAPTER 2 STEM 3

15. SMOKE STATE CHAPTER 3 STEM 3

16. SMOKE STATE CHAPTER 4 STEM 3

17. SMOKE STATE CHAPTER 1 STEM 4

18. SMOKE STATE CHAPTER 2 STEM 4

19. SMOKE STATE CHAPTER 3 STEM 4

20. SMOKE STATE CHAPTER 4 STEM 4

