Mike Dean Delivers "ECHOPLEX (LIVE 2021)" Visual Album

Over the past thirty years, Mike Dean has gained appreciation from the hip-hop community thanks to his work with Rap-A-Lot records, the solo catalog of Scarface, and perhaps most notably in recent years, his contributions to Kanye West and Travis Scott's albums. Yet in addition to his production work, Dean is a highly creative artist in his own right, who recently showcased as much on his recent synth odyssey 4:22, which you can check out right here.

Now, shortly after his contributions to Kanye West's DONDA arrived in full, Dean has delivered another treat for his fans. This time, he's put together ECHOPLEX (LIVE 2021), a project drawn from his recent two-night performance at the Echoplex in Los Angeles. Musically, it's not exactly new, with the majority of the tracklist comprised of songs from 4:22 and its predecessor 4:20.

In a press release shared by Complex, Dean spoke on the personal significance of the live album, explaining one of his key desires in bringing it to the fans. “This project came together really quickly,” explained the producer. “Although it was a mad dash it provided a lot of creative relief in my life. With live shows slowly coming back, I hope that the video can make people feel like they are experiencing a live concert, in their very own living room.”

Check out Dean's new project now, with the visual version exclusively available on Apple Music.