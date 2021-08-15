Late last night, Mike Dean came through with some concerning tweets about his involvement in the production of Kanye West's new album DONDA. As many fans already know, the album has missed two deadlines, and as a result, Kanye has been living in Mercedes-Benz Stadium where he is surrounded by a plethora of artists, producers, and engineers. Dean has been by his side through most of the proceedings, although that has now changed.

Dean explained that he was at home and that the work environment in Atlanta had been very toxic. This was very concerning to fans as some took it as an indication that DONDA would never come out. Now, however, Dean is reassuring fans that everything is fine and that while he may not be in Atlanta, it doesn't exactly mean there is a lot of turmoil.

Johnny Nunez/Getty Images

In the tweet below, Dean wrote "I haven’t quit anything. The album continues. Lol. People read too much into tweets. Lol." Needless to say, DONDA is still on tap to release, and the recent change to the album's description on Apple Music is further proof of this. Regardless, Dean's initial tweets were fairly concerning given everything that has happened.

Hopefully, the album is able to get back on track as fans have been clamoring for the album for about a month now. Kanye is typically late with his albums, but this rollout has been interesting, to say the least.