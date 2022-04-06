Mike Dean is the latest target of the BTS Army. Of the many stan groups online, the K-Pop collective's enthusiasts are some of the most relentless – going after anyone who dares throw shade at their favourite performers.

Over the weekend, Dean – who worked with Kanye West on his DONDA project, among other past endeavours – took out his frustrations over losing out on a Grammy Award on the boy band, and subsequently found himself the target of some serious wrath, which prompted him to offer up an apology.

Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images

"OK. SORRY TO BTS. JUST F*CKING TROLLING," the 57-year-old wrote after being called out for responding "Anyone," to a post from the Recording Academy asking users to name a group "smoother" than BTS.

In another post, Dean shared, "Ok folks. I was mad about Album of the Year and made a post I shouldn’t have made. My gf just made me feel bad for it."

Late on April 3rd, the producer expressed his frustrations to his feed, tweeting, "Again we lose album of the year." In another post that's gained plenty of traction, he wrote, "Team Travis and Kanye. Get these BTS fans off my d*ck."

As HipHopDx notes, Dean eventually made amends with the BTS Army, and explained that he's open to collaborating with the group at a later date.

In other news, Mike Dean and fellow producer Jeff Bhasker hosted a pre-Grammys shindig, where City Girl Yung Miami and Diddy were spotted together – read more about that here, and check back in with HNHH later for any updates on your favourite stars.

