Mike D'Antoni Covets 2-3 Year Extension With Houston Rockets

The popular opinion regarding the Houston Rockets' title chances over the next 2-3 years differs from person to person. It's painfully obvious that James Harden and Chris Paul lack the supporting cast help shoulder the offense in air-tight situations. Furthermore, Chris Paul and James Harden haven't shown enough as a backcourt tandem to warrant top-billing in the West with the likes of Denver and Portland improving at such a high rate.

Ezra Shaw/Getty Images

And yet, Harden is a gamer, his recent hostility with Chris Paul, nothing the two buds can't iron out over some "liquor and spades." For that reason alone, Rockets' fans should remain optimistic over their team's chances, especially if 2019's free agent window is as disruptive as the so-called NBA insiders have predicted. For that reason alone, Rockets' fans should be pleased to hear of Mike D'Antoni's commitment to the 2-3 year window covering Paul's employment with the franchise.

In speaking with Mark Berman of Fox 26 Sports in Houston, D'Antoni confirmed that he is, in fact, seeking a contract extension to cover that timeframe. "We've been in contract discussions, and we still are about the extension," D'antoni told Berman. "I think I can go two or three more years at the level I want to be at and everything will play out in the near future."

If you love D'Antoni's offensive schematics, this is a net win. On the other hand, if you think the Houston Rockets have plateaued under the current administration, you certainly won't be jumping with joy. Then again, the CP3 drama was anything but...the end to an era. The Rockets' organization is comprised of Alpha energy everywhere you turn - from the general manager's office downward. 2-3 years for D'Antoni, would you bite if you were Daryl Morey?

