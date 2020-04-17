Rudy Gobert's positive Coronavirus test set the NBA in a frenzy. The same night he was diagnosed with the virus, the NBA decided to shut down all operations. In fact, every single sports league in North America was forced to shut down as well. Gobert's teammate Donovan Mitchell was also diagnosed with the virus, just a day after the former defensive player of the year. In the days leading up to their positive test results, Gobert was reckless and didn't take the virus seriously. With this in mind, it was quickly reported that Mitchell was angry with Gobert and that their relationship couldn't be fixed.

Now, veteran Jazz point guard Mike Conley is speaking out about the rumored feud between Gobert and Mitchell. As he says, it doesn't seem like they are on bad terms but even if they were, they would be able to handle it and overcome it like men.

“Between Donovan and Rudy, if they feel a certain way about each other, which I honestly don’t think that’s the case at all, they’re grown men and they handle it,” Conley said. “They go out there, compete and try to win. You’d never notice on our end.”

Gobert recently told Taylor Rooks of Bleacher Report that he is on good terms with Mitchell and that there is nothing to worry about. Only time will tell whether or not this is the case. Perhaps their chemistry on the court will tell us all we need to know.