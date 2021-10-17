Last season, the Phoenix Suns were just two wins away from winning an NBA title. The team came together and it was a glorious moment for a fanbase that has been through so much over the last decade. In the end, however, it was the Milwaukee Bucks who came away with the title thanks to some heroics from Giannis Antetokounmpo.

While the Suns may have fallen short, there is no doubt that they had some players offer up some incredible performances. One such individual was 25-year-old Mikal Bridges who was drafted back in 2018. He played great for the Suns throughout the postseason, and as a result, he had been looking for a big contract extension.

Christian Petersen/Getty Images

There was a lot of back and forth between him and the team, although now, he finally has his deal. According to Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN, Bridges was just signed to a four-year, $90 million contract extension which will pay him an average of $22.5 million per year. This is a massive deal for the burgeoning star, and it's one that will offer him some generational wealth.

As for the Suns, they will now get to lock in their core pieces for a few more years as this team looks to get back to the NBA Finals. With Bridges on the team, they certainly have a good shot at making it there.

Stay tuned to HNHH for more updates from the NBA.