Miguel's Back With New Single "Funeral"

It's been a minute since Miguel has dropped off a track. The last piece of music we got from the singer was his song "Vote" that was on the Crazy Rich Asians soundtrack. Word on the street is that his SUPAFLY single "R.A.N." is now running on California radio stations again which hints at the idea that his team is trying to warm his audience up for more to come and the theory rings true since we have a new track from Miguel today.

"Funeral" is definitely a Miguel tune but showcases and man who's more grown with a different message to tell since the song is backed by strong overtones as a way to properly relay his message.

We can only assume this song is apart of Miguel's forthcoming project that's a follow-up to 2017’s War & Leisure. Stream the new offering and let us know what you think.