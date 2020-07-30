Draya Michele's recent off the cuff jokes about Megan Thee Stallion were a topic of conversation on the Wine & Weed Podcast. Recently, Draya Michele caught heat from the masses after she quipped that she wants a man to prove his love for her by shooting her in the foot, referring to the incident involving Megan Thee Stallion and Tory Lanez. While Tory hasn't been named in the shooting that left Meg recovering from surgery on both feet, many thought Draya's remarks were insensitive. Cancel Culture came out in full force, but singer Miguel believes that the concept of being "canceled" is out of control these days.

Miguel joined Steelo Brim and Chris Reinacher on the Wine and Weed Podcast where they discussed the scandal. Draya made her comments while on their podcast, so they addressed the controversy and stated they knew she was just joking and agreed it was good for her to come forward with an apology.

"I don't think anybody was looking at that like, this is domestic violence," Steelo Brim said. "A n*gga shot somebody, that's a crime, that's not domestic violence—even though it is." Miguel chimed in that cancelation should come when someone "doesn't show remorse... then cool, you deserve to be canceled." There are some people who stand on their indiscretions and Miguel stated that those are the times when people should most likely be up in arms. Swipe through to check out clips of their discussion below.