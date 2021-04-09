Miguel Surprises With Four-Track "Art Dealer Chic Vol. 4" Project

In 2012, Miguel gave the world the first three installments of his Art Dealer Chic series. For years, fans thought that was all they would get from that run, but on Friday (April 9), Miguel surprised the world with Art Dealer Chic Vol. 4. Considering the crooner hasn't shared a new studio album since 2017's War and Leisure, the scene was ready for his return.

“I’ve been doing a lot of work to consider and refine my beliefs in the last few years,” Miguel reportedly said in a statement. “Inevitably, this brought me back to Art Dealer Chic, as ADC is more or less a moniker for active mindset curation; choosing the thoughts, emotions, and actions that reflect my truest self instead of letting what I’ve experienced or what is expected of me dictate my choices. As a basic operating system, this mentality has made a profound impact on my life and I want to continue to share how through the music and the conversation around ADC.”

Tracklist

1. Funeral

2. Triangle Love

3. Thinking Out Loud

4. So I Lie

