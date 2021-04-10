Miguel Gets Sensual On "Funeral"

Miguel is certainly not an R&B artist who shys away from writing sultry, NSFW lyrics. His track “Funeral,” which comes off of new EP Art Dealer Chic 4, is no exception. The song was originally released in 2019 as a single following Miguel’s Spanish EP Te Lo Dije, but its inclusion is vital to the lo-fi electronic vibe of Art Dealer Chic 4. The song is very bass-heavy and sees Miguel talking about “slaying,” someone’s daughter, sending his “regards to the mother and father.”

Alongside Art Dealer Chic 4, Miguel has also released the other three EP installments to streaming services this week. According to a statement Miguel gave to Pitchfork, “I've been doing a lot of work to consider and refine my beliefs in the last few years. Inevitably, this brought me back to Art Dealer Chic as ADC is more or less a moniker for active mindset curation; choosing the thoughts, emotions, and actions that reflect my truest self instead of letting what I’ve experienced or what is expected of me dictate my choices.”

Hopefully, we’ll see an upcoming album from Miguel soon following the politically-charged 2017 release War & Leisure. Until then, check out the track and the official music video below.

Quotable Lyrics

I wanna get you so high (High)

'Til you feel it in your mental (Mental)

Do you feel me in your mental? (Mental)

I'm fucking drilling in your dental (Woah oh)