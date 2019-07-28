Miguel Executive Produces His Boo Nazanin Mandi’s Single "Forever Mood"

Nazanin Mandi makes her musical debut with the help of executive production by her hubby, Miguel.

A couple of days ago, Nazanin Mandi, Miguel's longtime partner and wife, mad her musical debut with her single “Forever Mood,” alongside its steamy video. The song was produced by The Code and co-executive produced by Midian, as well as Miguel himself. is an ode to love. The R&B/pop song is an ode to love, with Nazanin revealing her inner romanticism with promises of endless devotion, and an acknowledgment of the chemistry she feels. “Only thing I want right now, every drop of your love,” she proclaims.

In an exclusive interview with Billboard, Nazanin explains her decision to debut as an artist with the track, saying: “There is truly no better time than now to release my first single. Not only is it the perfect summer vibe, but I am currently at a place in my life where there is no room to overthink my purpose or to allow obstacles to get in the way of my success. It is now or never. I’m ready for this journey.” She also adds that “it truly is my reply to Miguel's ‘All I Want is You,’” having co-written the song with Midian. The video which accompanies it, is directed by Life Garland, and is simple and subtly sexy, with close-ups of Nazanin performing, as well as discreet shadow shots of her curvy silhouette. “My goal to release music that truly reflects me and my authentic sound on every level, first required me to discover my true self,” she explains. “‘Forever Mood’ could not have successfully been achieved without the support of my solid team members. I am so grateful to Miguel for his role as executive producer along with singer-songwriter Midian, as well as the contributions made by artist and producer The Code, who I knew would complete my team the moment I heard his music.” Check out the song and video below!