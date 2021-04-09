Miguel Conceals His True Feelings On "So I Lie"

Earlier today, Miguel surprised fans by unleashing a near-decade follow-up to his 2012 Art Dealer Chic EP series: Art Dealer Chic 4. The release of his new EP marks the RCA artist's first project since his 2017 album War & Leisure, and it features four songs, including the previously heard 2019 single "Funeral."

"So I Lie" is the closing track to Miguel's latest EP, and it finds the singer-songwriter exploring the way in which popular culture and social media thrives off fun, hilarious moments but also other people's pain. In the song's chorus, Miguel sums it up quite eloquently, saying, "Laugh and the world will laugh, too/ Cry and the world laughs at you."

"So I Lie" also arrives alongside wavy new visuals. The video starts with Miguel revealing that he's been dreaming about dead frogs, which according to him signifies "the end of a cycle." He then hops on a motorcycle and rides out as "So I Lie" starts playing. Trippy edits accentuate gorgeous shots of Miguel on a beach, and a bulk of the visuals are actually presented in a square, Instagram-like ratio.

Check out the stunning music video for Miguel's new song "So I Lie" below.

Quotable Lyrics

I can barely breathe treading water

Smile on my face while I'm turning blue

Nobody cares, just work harder

I do what I can to avoid the truth