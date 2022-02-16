Less than six months after confirming their separation, "All I Want Is You" singer Miguel and The Platinum Life actress Nazanin Mandi have announced their reconciliation. As Complex reports, both stars updated their Instagram feeds after Valentine's Day, letting followers know of the exciting news.

"...heal the root so the tree is stable," Mandi captioned her upload, once again referring to her and her man as "The Pimentel's" and adding that she's "so proud" of her and the R&B vocalist.

Jerritt Clark/Getty Images

Pictures in the dump see the pair sharing sweet kisses, wearing coordinated dark-coloured outfits and sunglasses, giving their looks some subtle edge as they playfully posed for the camera. "Love heals. Proud of us," Miguel wrote in his caption, opting to share the same pictures in black and white.

Back in September of 2021, a rep for the couple told PEOPLE, "After 17 years together, Miguel and Nazanin Mandi have decided to separate and have been for some time now. The couple both wish each other well."





Speculation that the pair had been spending some time together following their split began flying after Mandi's Instagram Story saw an appearance from her ex, who was taking great care of her after she received Lasik eye surgery.

"He has Lasik sympathy pains for me lol," she captioned a clip shared at the time, showing Miguel wearing an eye patch to make her feel better. "[He] couldn't have me be the only one wearing an eye patch."





Check back in with HNHH later for any updates on your favourite celebrity couples.

