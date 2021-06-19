The summer is here and two albums that are absolutely sure to stay on rotation are Migos' Culture III and Polo G's Hall Of Fame. Both albums have been facing off this week in the race for the #1 album in the country but according to Hits Daily Double, it seems that Migos missed the mark by a small margin.



The initial first-week sales projections for Migos and Polo G indicated that they've both be moving six figures each with their respective projects. Polo G's Hall Of Fame was aiming towards doing 165K and 175K in its first week but those numbers decreased by about 40K. Meanwhile, Migos were expected to move 135K upon initial projections before those numbers ultimately dropped to 126K.

The numbers are officially in and it seems that both artists sold above what they were expected to do. Polo G's Hall Of Fame secures the top spot on the Billboard 200 this week with 146K units while Migos moved less than 138K. It's unclear whether Migos sales were boosted by the release of the deluxe edition on Thursday which included 5 additional tracks.

Despite the victory for Polo G, he recently explained to Elliot Wilson that he isn't focused on his album sales. "I'm only competitive talent-wise. I'm never competitive when it comes to numbers because that's moreso a perception type of thing," he said. "I'm only ever competitive as far as how hard I'mma go or how good that I am at doing what I do. But I never get competitive number-wise."

As for Migos, this marks the first installment in the Culture series that hasn't debuted at the top of the charts. However, there's always a chance that it could claim that spot in the future.

Which album did you prefer? Migos Culture III or Polo G's Hall Of Fame? Sound off in the comments below.

