Migos Takeover The Desert In "Roadrunner" Music Video

Migos return with a new set of visuals for a stand-out on "Culture III."

Migos made their triumphant return a few weeks ago with the release of Culture III, the final installment in the series. Many had doubts that the Atlanta trio would be able to deliver a riveting body of work following the bloated effort that is Culture II. While still packed with nearly 20 songs, Culture III has plenty of highlights that Migos can bank on having the summer on smash.

This week, the trio delivered the latest visuals for the single, "Roadrunner." The three rappers depart from the previous grainy aesthetic on the "Modern Day" and "Why Not" visuals. In the music video, the rappers are draped in military-inspired gear while surrounded by a group of dancers donning a sleek, all-black look.

Peep the latest video from Migos above.