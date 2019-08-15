Migos Are High-Profile Thieves In Visual For Their Quality Control Single "Frosted Flakes"

We're just 24 hours away from the release of Quality Control Music's massive 36-track compilation Control The Streets Vol. 2. The label has steadily delivered a handful of tracks over the past few weeks by dropping singles in twos. Now that they're on the eve of the Control The Streets Vol. 2's rollout, QCM shared both the song and visual for Migos' "Frosted Flakes."

The track itself keeps to the familiar sound that Migos fans have grown to love, and the music video is poised as a short film. It opens with Mike Epps as a nefarious character who helps Takeoff and Quavo plan their upcoming heist. Notably absent is Migos' third member Offset who misses out on adding his flavor to "Frosted Flakes," but the remaining two do a fine job of carrying on without him. As any good crime story goes, there's always a bit of a twist at the end, so make sure to stick around to watch who the real boss is.

Quotable Lyrics

The chandelier glass all on my wrist (Glass, woah)

If the b*tch too bad (Bad), then she done been hit (Hit, smash)

Give her the pad and the lock (Woo), just like a pic (Just like a pic)

I used to play with the narcos, now I play in it (Movie, uh)

Gotta break it down for the dumbos, it's a guest star appearance