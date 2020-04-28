It sounds like one of the most popular rap groups in recent history is making a return soon as the Migos are looking set to take over with their new single "Taco Tuesday."

The trio has been working on a new mixtape during quarantine, which is set to arrive before Culture III, and an unreleased song from Quavo, Offset, and Takeoff has just surfaced online.



Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images

The song is called "Taco Tuesday" and, as you would expect, it's about eating tacos on a Tuesday. While the subject matter seems pretty stale, the delivery is absolutely on point and we honestly cannot wait to hear more of it.

"Taco Tuesday, I got the cheese, she tastin' the Kool-Aid/Migo the plug, Guadeloupe/She gon' do what the group say, comprende," raps Quavo in the chorus. His ad-libs, as always, are very much on point as he shouts "Tacooooo" in the background.

While there is not yet a release date for this banger, Quavo does not seem peeved that the preview ended up leaking online, commenting excitedly when DJ Akademiks posted the snippet.

This sounds like it has the potential to be the next big hit for the three-man crew, who have recently been focused on their solo ventures.

Are you liking it so far?