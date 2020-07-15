Migos might have the world anticipating their forthcoming album but unfortunately, they're dealing with some serious legal troubles behind closed curtains. According to Variety, the Atlanta trio have filed a lawsuit against their long-time lawyer Damien Granderson on claims that he "abused his position of trust as Migos’ fiduciary from the moment he was retained as Migos’ lawyer" as well as cheating Migos "out of millions" and a "glaring conflicts of interest." Granderson also represents Migos label, Quality Control Music.



Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images

The group is seeking "millions of dollars," though it hasn't been defined just how much they're looking for. Granderson's alleged malpractice and unjust enrichment have led them to file the lawsuit. Granderson has been with the group since their early days including when they signed to 300 Ent. The lawsuit accuses Granderson of costing them "millions of dollars" after negotiating an arrangement for Migos to leave 300 Ent. for Capitol.

The lawsuit alleges that Granderson "concealed" the fact that Quality Control landed a deal with Capitol Records that "would allow Capitol to distribute all albums that QCM produced and that QCM was actually profiting far more handsomely than was apparent from the face of the documents that Granderson personally presented to Migos for immediate execution." It adds that a revision of the contract in 2018 "triggered an extension of the exclusive recording agreement between QCM and Migos, which Granderson knew to contain terms that were unconscionable for Migos.”

Granderson's accused of "betray[ing] Migos when he failed disclose both the complete nature of his relationship with QCM and the complete nature of the conflict in representing both QCM and Migos" as well as taking a larger cut than is normal in the legal field.

Pee of Quality Control has since issued a response to the lawsuit on Instagram. "It is unfortunate that the same people that we have worked hard for,provided opportunities for, and championed for are now alleging that we have participated in any kind of immoral or unfair business practices or took advantage of them and their careers, especially while we are dealing with the death of an artist on our label that was dear to us," he wrote. "Everyone has their own lawyers. I understand in this business that you are not always going to end with the people you started with. I say that to say, I am not forcing anybody to be in business with us that has a problem and cannot communicate and does not want to work as a unit. Everything is negotiable. I wish my whole team more money, more blessings, and continued success."

[Via]