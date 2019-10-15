Quavo may not have known it before this weekend but there's a whole-ass clone of himself frolicking around out here. The superstar rapper was performing during a recent show when somebody caught his attention in the crowd. He didn't say anything until after he finished singing though.

Posting a humorous video to his social media profiles, Quavo remarked how much one man in his audience looks like him. "H U N C H O C L O N E I S R E A L," wrote the Migos rapper in his signature spaced-out fashion. The superstar isn't entirely wrong either. This dude looks so much like Huncho that even his closest peers weren't able to tell the differences. From the glasses to the facial hair, homie is giving some serious Quavo vibes.



Paul Morigi/Getty Images

Lil Pump commented that the lookalike had him "dead" while Mike Will Made-It noted that the similarities "fucked him up." It's pretty insane that Quavo's clone showed up at his show. You would think they'd try to keep something like this a secret. After all, we've never seen Gucci Mane in public with his twin. Kid Buu is one of the only rappers who regularly chills with his doppelganger but, even still, that's Kid Buu....

Do you think this dude looks like Quavo or are people overexaggerating?