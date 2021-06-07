Migos hasn't taken the traditional route to promote their forthcoming album, Culture III. In the years since releasing 2018's Culture II and their respective solo albums, there have only been a handful of singles that have been released. However, it's "Straightenin'," the only single they've released from the album, that they shared to kick the campaign off for their new album.



Rich Fury/Getty Images

Fresh off of their performance of "Straightenin'" at the Mayweather-Paul fight, Migos hit the 'Gram with the official cover art for Culture III. The artwork includes a graphic of Offset, Quavo, and Takeoff faces overlapping each other with their signature chains hanging off of their necks in front of a white background.

On Wednesday, Migos will be making their way to Jimmy Fallon ahead of the album's release. Quavo took to Twitter where he hinted at a "special performance" that "U Ain't Seen Coming."

During a recent interview with Complex, the Migos frontman described the project as a "breakthrough," especially since the album was supposed to be out in 2020. "This is the sonic boom to the new life and new world that we live in," he said. "We’ve been going through this pandemic for like a year and a half. So, we’re coming back with Culture 3. We haven’t dropped any music in three years. The year that we was going to drop, the pandemic hit. So I just feel like it’s a breath of fresh air."

Peep the cover art for Culture III below.