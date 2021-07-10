The Migos have been having a monumental year since the release of their self-described "album of the year" Culture III, and now they're ready to celebrate. In collaboration with Pollen Presents, the trio is throwing a massive three-night extravaganza this October in Las Vegas to commemorate the album's release. With special guests like Lil Yachty and Gunna, and an anticipated Migos performance, the three-night stay packed with parties and club takeovers is sure to be the weekend of a lifetime.



Rich Fury/Getty Images

The Culture III event will take place from October 14th to the 17th in the heart of Las Vegas. Included in the three-night pass is access to fancy pool parties, an invitation to a complete takeover of Sin City's Area 15 and Drai's Beachclub and Nightclub, as well as a performance by the Atlanta trio.

Joining them on stage are friends and industry superstars Lil Yachty, Gunna, Rubi Rose, and Duke Deuce. Kash Doll is also expected to make an appearance at the festival with more guests expected to be announced.

Tickets for the show only will go on sale July 12th on the Pollen website. Travel packages for the three-night stay are offered and encouraged. The bundles include a three-night stay at Las Vegas's most luxurious hotels and complete nightlife access.

Check out the announcement below.