Migos Returns With New Banger "Stripper Bowl"

On the heels of teasing both the song and the music video on social media, Migos has dropped their brand new single "Stripper Bowl." The title of the single is inspired by Quality Control Music's Stripper Bowl party that took place the Monday following the Super Bowl earlier this year. The event was held at the Gold Room club in Atlanta where guests made hundreds of thousands of dollars rain down on the exotic dancers. Guests included the likes of Boosie Badazz, 2 Chainz, T.I. and Tiny, YFN Lucci, Trey Songz, and New Orleans Saints running back Alvin Kamara.

Recently, the Atlanta group celebrated the six-year anniversary of their album Y.R.N. "We changed the game," Offset said on Instagram. "All your favorite artist sound like Migos. Let's go back and see your cadence in 2013. I challenge any artist to play they music from 2013 and play they music now. Your sound is now Migos sound in 2013. I say this very humble but it's true. So stop sayin you made words up and all that. We made your sound, crazy!!!! Do your research!!!! We made it possible for a lot of you guys to have life in this game. Thank us on our anniversary."

Quotable Lyrics

Big boy necklace, seriously flexin'

N*ggas stressin', n*ggas out here pressin'

N*ggas out here playin'

My chopper keep on sprayin'