All work and no play make Migos dull boys, apparently. Last we saw from the Atlanta trio, the focus was almost entirely reserved for the creation of Culture 3, the anticipated conclusion to their trilogy. In fact, a recent trailer for the project revealed that Offset, Quavo, and Takeoff had been holed up in a studio compound, a vast departure from their usual process. "Being locked in, you still have stuff to write about," explained Takeoff. "But you're not out there moving, taking trips, going from state to state. Getting energy from places."

Kevin Mazur/MG18/Getty Images

Though the COVID-19 pandemic has disrupted the rap game in many notable ways, that hasn't stopped many artists from moving freely, with some even arranging shows like its business-as-usual. For the Migos, not even the threat of a virus was enough to prevent them from hitting up the Super Bowl, where they watched the Tampa Bay Buccaneers put a beatdown on the Kansas City Chiefs. Now, it would appear that Quavo, Offset, and Takeoff have officially returned to the compound, with Huncho taking a moment to share a quick update.

"The Backend I Jus Put My Safe!!!!" writes Quavo, clearly revitalized by the field-trip. "Super Bowl Super BOWL!!! Felt Good To Be Outside Again! Welp Back To The Studio CULTURE 3." An interesting tidbit, as many have concluded that Culture 3 was already in the final stages. Evidently, there is work yet to be done, though it's likely we're nearing the endgame. Check out Quavo's post below, and gamblers, be sure to place your bets as to how many references to the Chiefs and Buccaneers will appear on the final project.