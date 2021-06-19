mixtapes-iconnews-iconsongs-icontop100-iconvideos-iconx-icon

Migos Reap The Fruits Of Their Labor On "Working A Fool"

Aron A.
June 19, 2021 09:40
Working A Fool
Migos

Migos are back at it with the deluxe edition of "Culture III."


Despite the mixed reception to the final installment in the Culture trilogy, there's a lot to appreciate from the Migos these days. The Atlanta trifecta's latest body of work doesn't necessarily push the boundaries like they once did, nor is it any sort of return to form but there is magic in hearing Quavo, Takeoff, and Offset take on a more mature approach, even when it comes to their production.

"Working A Fool," the final song on the deluxe edition, is produced by Dun Deal. The track opens up with Quavo's auto-tuned vocals delivering an equally victorious hook to match the triumphant french horns. 'Set, Take, and Quavo is back in the Nawfside on this record as they stunt on their opponents, celebrate their wealth, and remind people why they aren't to be f*cked with. 

Peep the record below.

Quotable Lyrics
Know we do damage with hammers and cannons 
Hop out the coupe and they run and they panic
These niggas bitches, they need to wear pantie
Runnin' they pockets, we uppin' the ante

