Keeping up with its reputation as a beloved hotspot that caters to hip hop's elite, Migos recently took to Sin City and performed at the Drai's club to a crowd of thousands of adoring fans. It was certainly a night to remember, but before the rap trio took to the Drai's stage, they were gifted with custom-designed Rykers, three-wheel motorcycles, that they've been working on with the Can-Am Rykers team. Each member of Migos reportedly wanted to show off their personality by equipping their bike with their personal style, and it shows.

Takeoff said, “We’re the kings of hip-hop so I had to get purple, the color of royalty.” Quavo was inspired by luxury vehicles, stating, “I wanted to have something sporty so I got bright orange like a McLaren.” Meanwhile, Offset wanted to stick with his garage's color pattern and went with what resembled his other rides. “I have a whole fleet of cars in ice blue so I got the Ryker to match," the Father of 4 artist said.

Back in March, Quavo was hyped to share that the Atlanta group had partnered with Can-Am. “The Ryker is hard, that’s why we’re excited to team up with them,” Quavo shared in a press release. “Can’t wait to get one of my own. Skrrt Skrrt!” Check out a few flicks of Quavo, Takeoff, and Offset's new rides below.



Matt Stasoff on behalf of Can-Am On-Road



