At the beginning of 2017, Migos hit us with what would eventually become their magnum opus, Culture. The album was an instant classic in the trap music genre as they took their signature sound and made it more melodic. Songs like "T-Shirt," "Bad and Boujee," and "What The Price" became huge singles that dominated hip-hop radio and playlists for the entire year. The following year, Culture 2 came out as the sequel to their big project. While this album didn't get the same critical acclaim, it was still jam-packed with big records.

For the last two years, fans have been begging for a third installment and it looks like their prayers will be answered in the not-so-distant future. Last night, Offset took to Instagram with a photo of himself next to Takeoff and Quavo. "CULTURE 3 2020 LAST CHAPTER," he wrote in the caption. Essentially, you can expect the album to drop this year.

What's also interesting about this post is the admission that this is, in fact, the last Culture album. The series has been incredibly popular for Migos so far and this next installment will surely be yet another example of their growth in the music industry. The group has been hard at work to get this project out to the masses and we can't wait to see what they come up with.

Let us know in the comments below what you're hoping to get in this next installment of the Culture series.