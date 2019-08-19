105.1 Powerhouse NYC 2019 is about to be lit. Each year, they bring in some of the hottest artists in the game for one of the biggest shows in the East Coast. 2018 included high-profile names such as Cardi B, Juice WRLD, G-Eazy, Lil Uzi Vert, and more. Even the now-incarcerated Tekashi 6ix9ine popped by for a surprise performance. A full year later, and they're doing it all over again with some crowd favorites and some of the hottest breakout artists of the year.

Power 105.1 announced the line-up earlier today which includes Migos and Meek Mill as the headliners. But they've also stacked the line-up with the hottest newcomers in the game. Quality Control seemingly has a heavy hand in it this year with Lil Baby, who played last year, and Saweetie also set hit the stage. The line-up also includes more of the game's hottest acts right now such as DaBaby, Megan Thee Stallion, Polo G, and Lil Tjay. A Boogie Wit Da Hoodie and Davido will also be touching down on the stage.

This year's festival will return to the Prudential Center in Newark, New Jersey and will take place on October 26th, 2019. It's definitely one hell of a line-up. And with major names like Meek Mill and Migos in the building, it's nearly certain that either one of them are bound to bring out a special guest or two.