Migos Link Up With Popcaan In Jamaica For "Why Not" Music Video

Migos share new visuals from "Culture III" featuring a cameo from Popcaan.

Migos are back in action. The ATL trio arrived with their latest body of work, Culture III -- the final installment in the trilogy -- on Friday. Fans have been more than excited to hear new music from Migos but this body of work, in particular, felt like a triumphant return after claims that they had fallen off.

The crew have been slowly unveiling new visuals off of the project since "Avalanche" last week. They swiftly followed it up with "Modern Day" and now, they've returned with the music video for "Why Not." The group maintains a similar aesthetic to both "Modern Day" and "Straightenin" with a mixture of grainy, candid shots and high-quality performance clips. This one shows Migos on the beaches of Jamaica where they're riding around on 4-wheelers. The video also includes a cameo from Popcaan who is spotted along with Takeoff and Quavo among a group of people turning up.

Peep the video above.