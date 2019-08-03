Migos, Lil Yatchy, & Gucci Mane Turn Up For Quality Control's "Intro" Visual

QCM continues to make its mark.

We're on the countdown toward the Quality Control Music takeover as the label prepares for the release of their forthcoming compilation, Quality Control: Control The Streets Volume 2. The project will hit the streets in just 13 days, and the sought after music label has spent the last few weeks creating a buzz around the record.

On Thursday, QCM dropped off two brand new singles: "Intro" with Migos and Lil Yachty featuring Gucci Mane and "Longtime" by 24Heavy featuring Young Thug. Both tracks have been well-received by fans, and with the release of "Intro" came an announcement that an accompanying music video would follow. Making good on their promise, the visual for "Intro" has hit the streets and shows the artists flexin' cash and jewelry as they boast about the finer things in life.

Make sure to keep an eye out for Control The Streets Volume 2 as it's slated for release on August 16.