Migos Keep "Culture III" Going With "How We Coming" Video

Migos keep the "Culture III" momentum moving with some new visuals for "How We Coming."

Earlier this summer, Migos closed out their long-running trilogy with Culture III, a project that many fans hailed as a return to form of sorts. Shortly after showcasing a different -- and refreshing -- interpretation of select songs with a Tiny Desk Concert, Migos have come through with a brand new music video for standout bonus track "How We Coming," produced by their longtime collaborator Murda Beatz and shot by LennoxxLens.

Visually, this one is rather straightforward as far as the plot is concerned, with the Migos rolling through various parts of Atlanta and connecting with no shortage of fans and supporters. As expected, Offset, Quavo, and Takeoff make sure the style is on point, flexing a few notable iced-out chains and watches. Should you be a fan of the trifecta's swagger, it's likely you'll find enjoyment here -- even if it's not entirely clear what drove them to push a Deluxe Edition track over one of the album's core songs.

Be sure to check out the new video for the Migos' "How We Coming," and sound off if you've been keeping Culture III on steady rotation months after its initial release.