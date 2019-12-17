Migos members Quavo, Offset and Takeoff were recently gifted their very own "Stir Fry" Air Jordan 1s, courtesy of Philadelphia-based Garrixon Studio and Gallagher. The group took to instagram this week to share a look at their 1-of-1 AJ1s, each of which was packaged in jumbo-sized takeout containers.

Garrixon Studio and Gallagher also posted some detailed shots of the exclusive "Stir Fry" Air Jordan 1 pack, revealing all of the Asian inspiration that went into the collab. For instance, Quavo's red-based pair nods to Asian imperial history, Offset's ocean-inspired, blue-based colorway is highlighted by fish scale accents, and Takeoff's comes equipped with a woven bamboo-textured leather.

All of the "Stir Fry" Air Jordan 1s feature a velvety suede and leather construction with each artists name imprinted on the forefoot and tassels on the heel. Take a closer look at each of the three "Stir Fry" Air Jordan 1s in the IG posts embedded below.