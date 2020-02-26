Thanks to Atlanta's own Migos trifecta, the last three years have been a haze of triplet flow, ad-libs, and autotune-tinged braggadocio. With Culture III set to arrive at some point in the imminent future (though no release date has been decided), it's clear that Offset, Takeoff, and Quavo are in the midst of a rollout cycle. We've already seen them test the waters with a new single, presumably set to be included on the third installment of the Culture series. The song in question, "Give No Fxk," finds Migos reuniting with a few old friends in Travis Scott and Young Thug -- but was it enough?

Fans have yet to decide whether their ready for another wave of Migomania, especially given how much material the trio has produced in recent memory. In any case, they seem eager to return to the fold with a vengeance, taking to Instagram to tease yet another piece of the Culture 3 puzzle. Of course, Quavo's captions are cryptic in the best of times -- we're not quite sure if "T R I A N G L E O F F E N S E" is a new song or a battle-strategy. Either way, something new this way comes.

As the Migos prepare to take to the streets in their futuristic space mobiles, it's up to you dear reader to make a key decision -- are you excited for another concentrated dose of Migos music? And if not, is there anything they might be able to do that could change your mind? Either way, Culture III is coming and there's nothing you can do to stop it. Might as well get on board before the triangle offense surrounds you.