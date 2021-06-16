Quavo and Saweetie's romance came to an end in early Spring. Taking to social media to announce the split, Quavo suggested the Icy Girl was not the person he thought she was. In response, she delivered her memorable one-liner "Take Care," which spawned numerous viral memes across platforms.

While the reason for their split was never truly confirmed, some speculated Saweetie's interview with Justin LaBoy for REVOLT where she was asked about threesomes. Life was further breathed into this rumor after more gossip suggested that Migos had beat up LaBoy following the interview. In a new appearance, the trio finally touched on the speculation and addressed whether or not they really put hands on him.



Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images for Savage X Fenty Show Presented by Amazon Prime Video

"So I wanna talk about straightening...when yall first came out there was speculation about some guy on Instagram that's kind of popular I guess, Justin LaBoy. So they said y'all beat him up, did that happen?" asked Lore'l, the co-host of The Morning Hustle Show.

"Nothing but a little bit of straightening, we call that straightening," said Quavo as he laughed alongsideTakeoff and Offset. Takeoff added, "Yeah, we don't know nothing bout that."

"Yeah, nothing but a bit of straightening," repeated Quavo, although he denied referencing the situation with LaBoy shortly after, instead insisting he was simply speaking about the music. "Yeah, we don't know nothing about the other situation," said Takeoff again.

Offset notably appeared humored by the question, locking eyes with Quavo and laughing as they gave their airy answers. One person pointed out, "Offset already said it with his eyes," and another wrote, "Offset know whats going look at the side eye he kept giving."

Of course, if they did in fact put the paws on LaBoy, the odds of them confessing to it are very slim. What do you think of Migos' response to the allegations?