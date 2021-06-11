mixtapes-iconnews-iconsongs-icontop100-iconvideos-iconx-icon

Migos Drop Off Long-Awaited "Modern Day"

Mitch Findlay
June 11, 2021 09:33
Modern Day
Migos
Produced by Murda Beatz

Migos examine the "Modern Day" on a Murda Beatz-produced standout cut from "Culture III."


These days, a viral snippet can go a long way in sparking hype for a track. Prior to the release of MigosCulture 3, which arrived in full eighteen-song glory last night, many were keen on hearing the full version of "Modern Day," mistakenly titled "Modern Day Stroll." Fueled by a vengeful Quavo, who sounds notably focused on the album as a whole, the track seems to be a welcome return to the vintage Migos sound. 

Produced by Murda Beatz, "Modern Day" finds all three Migos letting off hard-hitting bars in their own fashion; though they certainly tend to favor a few specific themes, they've certainly mastered their delivery of said themes. Opulent jewelry, high-fashion, fast cars, and deadly firearms -- the Migos checklist, with all boxes ticked. As for landing on a standout, the trifecta tends to operate as a high-functioning unit, making it difficult to single out a single performer. One thing is certain -- Offset, Quavo, and Takeoff continue to shine over Murda Beatz production, and "Modern Day" is an early standout from their new album.

Do you think this one lived up to the hype? 

QUOTABLE LYRICS

Fuck that bitch, I had to go and get a knot 
I was on the block, ain't knowin' 'bout a yacht 
Stick in my crotch, Audemars watch 
Burberry shots, I was curvin' a thot 
Got baby KK a Birkin, why not? 
Bought a AK, fell in love when I shot

