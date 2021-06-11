Migos Drop Off Long-Awaited "Modern Day"

These days, a viral snippet can go a long way in sparking hype for a track. Prior to the release of Migos' Culture 3, which arrived in full eighteen-song glory last night, many were keen on hearing the full version of "Modern Day," mistakenly titled "Modern Day Stroll." Fueled by a vengeful Quavo, who sounds notably focused on the album as a whole, the track seems to be a welcome return to the vintage Migos sound.

Produced by Murda Beatz, "Modern Day" finds all three Migos letting off hard-hitting bars in their own fashion; though they certainly tend to favor a few specific themes, they've certainly mastered their delivery of said themes. Opulent jewelry, high-fashion, fast cars, and deadly firearms -- the Migos checklist, with all boxes ticked. As for landing on a standout, the trifecta tends to operate as a high-functioning unit, making it difficult to single out a single performer. One thing is certain -- Offset, Quavo, and Takeoff continue to shine over Murda Beatz production, and "Modern Day" is an early standout from their new album.

Do you think this one lived up to the hype?

QUOTABLE LYRICS

Fuck that bitch, I had to go and get a knot

I was on the block, ain't knowin' 'bout a yacht

Stick in my crotch, Audemars watch

Burberry shots, I was curvin' a thot

Got baby KK a Birkin, why not?

Bought a AK, fell in love when I shot