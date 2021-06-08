It's been a long time coming but finally, Migoswill be unveiling a new album for the summer. The trio have been teasing the release of Culture III since as early as 2018 when they released their last studio album. However, a trio of solo albums proceeded to lukewarm reviews while all three members of Migos regrouped.



Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images

On Friday, the album will be released in its entirety. So far, we've received the lead single, "Straightenin'," along with 2020's NBA Youngboy-assisted, "Need It." Quavo, Offset, and Takeoff have kept the project's tracklist top-secret, though they've offered a few hints at who we could expect on the project. Following the big unveiling of the cover art, they returned with the project's tracklist on Instagram on Tuesday afternoon. The 19-song project includes the aforementioned singles with "I Need It" serving as the final track on Culture III.

The ATL trio pulled some major names for the tracklist. For starters, posthumous verses from both Pop Smoke and Juice WRLD will appear on the project. Offset announced in 2018 that the "Lucid Dreams" star had a collab with Migos. Cardi B, Drake, Justin Bieber, and Future come through on the tracklist, as well as Polo G who appears on "Malibu."

Fans will also be excited to know that the unreleased record, "Modern Day" is confirmed for the tracklist. Check it out below and let us know which collaboration you're most excited to hear.