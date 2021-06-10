The Migos are coming. Culture III hits stores and streaming services tomorrow, and the Atlanta-based trio couldn't leave fans without some new merch to celebrate the new record.

The Culture III album rollout has been in full swing since "Straightenin" dropped in early May, culminating in a week-of-release performance of "Avalanche" on Jimmy Fallon in which the trio donned dapper black suits and top hats and rapped over lush, live instrumentation. This new merch collection comes days after the 19-song tracklist for the album was shared, which includes exciting features from industry titans like Drake, Future, Cardi B, Justin Bieber, Polo G in addition to two posthumous verses from the late Pop Smoke and Juice WRLD, respectively.

The trio partnered with Gallery Dept., a Los Angeles-based clothing brand, to spruce up the collection beyond simple designs with the album cover slapped on top. Hoodies, tees and hats carry unique designs that are distinct from one another, giving fans a wide array of options to choose from. Some shirts have the Gallery Dept. branding on it while others pay homage to the rap group's Atlanta roots. Some of the more ambitious items in the collection include a soccer-style club jersey, $1,200 flared denim jeans and $895 sweatpants.

Fans voiced complaints about the prices of some of the items in the collection on the group's Instagram post promoting the merch, outlining the sheer ridiculousness of the jeans' price tag which costs an entire stimulus check, if anyone's still holding onto theirs. Yet, it's clear that the trio are attempting to tap into the streetwear community with this merch collection, and its designs are more impressive than most.

Culture III arrives tomorrow, and it seems like a high-stakes moment for the rap trio, who have been relatively hum since 2018's Culture II. We'll soon see if their three-year break served them well in the recording studio and can boost them back to the top of the hip-hop mainstream.

