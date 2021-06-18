After a three-year hiatus, the Migos are finally back. Together, Quavo, Offset, and Takeoff are perhaps one of the greatest Hip-Hop groups out right now, and in honor of the release of their fourth studio album Culture III, the three Atlanta rappers have stepped into The Shade Room for an exclusive interview.

Throughout their discussion with RheÌlin T and Buzy Baker, the Migos cover a wide variety of topics, including whether they deserved to be on the 2010s Hip-Hop Mt. Rushmore, their penchant for starting new lingo, and how they feel when other artists copy their cadence. However, the most interesting moments throughout their interview arose when speaking on their latest full-length album as well as their stance on the Grammys.

Gerardo Mora/Getty Images

After RheÌlin T asks what fans should expect from Culture III and questions if the Migos consider it to be the album of the summer, all three rappers confidently respond, "It's the album of the year."

Later on in the interview (near the 15:30-mark), Buzy Baker brings up the group's two Grammy nominations from 2017 and lets them know that he thinks they got robbed that year. From that point on the Migos proceed to blast the Grammys, with Takeoff starting the conversation by saying, "I feel like its overrated, oversaturated. I feel like they be bringing artists there, great artists, and we put our hard work, blood, sweat, and tears into our body of work just to crush our feelings."

Quavo continues to suggest the BET Awards as a more promising alternative to the Grammys, saying, "We need to create our own awards and platforms that mess with the artists. It'll mean more to us 'cause we can appreciate it. I just think we need put all our power into the BET Awards because the BET Awards really mean something."

Check out Migos' full interview with the Shade Room below.

[via]