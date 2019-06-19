The Migos have been taking some well deserved time off, having enjoyed an epic run across 2017 and 2018. Not only that, but the trifecta came to birth many stylistic bastard children in the game, a fact not lost on Offset, who declared as much in a recent PSA. And while some have grown weary of the ubiquitous Migos, others have been curious to see how they'll respond to recent criticism. Evidently, the answer has arrived - by delivering more of their favorite content, which is to say, stripper anthems.

Dia Dipasupil/Getty Images

Late last night, presumably in the midst of a Takeoff birthday bender, the slightly-older lyricist teased a new drop called "Stripper Bowl." The track calls back to February's Quality Control "Stripper Bowl," in which rainstorms of up to $500,000 fell. Naturally, such a raucous event is cause for celebration, and Migos took to the studio to commemorate the occasion.

In the snippet, which features footage of the ass-laden debauchery, Quavo takes to the high-intensity percussion without his signature autotune, which inherently suggests business. The chorus appears to find Offset channeling an owl, while cries of "Dangerous" echo for added emphasis. Though it's too early to tell, "Stripper Bowl" has all the hallmark staples of a banger - the latest of many, no doubt. You looking forward to this one?