Migos surprised fans by bringing out Cardi B at Summer Jam in New York City, Sunday night. She took the stage to perform her verse from "Type Shit" off of Migos' recent album, Culture III.

Cardi was able to go all out for the show, all while being pregnant with her and Offset's second child.



Rich Fury / Getty Images

The Invasion of Privacy rapper has also said that she plans to release more music after she gives birth in the coming months.

"Watch when I push out this baby wait 6 months go to Colombia get a lipo, breast reduction, learn how to pole dance again, learn how to play spade and get my political science degree and pop out with my album …Yeup Yeup he going to wrong muahaha," she tweeted earlier this year.

Migos weren't the only artists to bring out other performers. Afterward, Bobby Shmurda brought Rowdy Rebel to the stage with him.

Earlier in the night, DaBaby discussed the backlash to his homophobic comments during his Rolling Loud performance back in July. DaBaby called his haters "cry babies," and played a video thanking Hot 97 for their support.

Check out clips from Migos and Cardi's performance below.