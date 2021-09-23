There has been plenty of talk about Culture III since its release this summer, and as fans await more news about what Migos is working on next, the Atlanta trio made an appearance at the Grammy Museum in Los Angeles. Offset, Takeoff, and Quavo all made their way to the City of Angels for "A Conversation with Migos" at the museum—an event hosted by Billboard Hip Hop editor, Carl Lamarre.

The Migos weren't just there to converse about their career; the hitmakers were also amazed to see their blazers encased at the museum and stopped to take photos.

Migos have been putting in work in the industry for the better part of a decade as they've hustled to become sought-after artists with a long stretch of influence. They've gone on to reach the top of the charts, and while they have yet to win a Grammy—they were nominated for two back in 2017—their inclusion in the museum is a major milestone for the Rap star relatives.

After images and video clips of them at the Grammy Museum went viral, Migos capitalized on the moment and posted a cryptic update regarding something to do with Culture III. "Top secret," they wrote in the caption to a photo. Check it all out below.



Rebecca Sapp / Stringer / Getty Images



Rebecca Sapp / Stringer / Getty Images