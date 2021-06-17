mixtapes-iconnews-iconsongs-icontop100-iconvideos-iconx-icon

Migos Are Locked On On "How Did I"

Mitch Findlay
June 17, 2021 10:18
Migos comes through with the "Culture III" Deluxe Edition, complete with five new tracks -- including "How Did I."


Though Migos only recently dropped off their new album Culture III, a project that saw the Atlanta trio issuing a much-needed reminder to the doubters, they've wasted little time in delivering their next move. Today comes the Deluxe Edition to Culture III, a five-song expansion that does away with guest appearances altogether. 

Being that the updated variant, which arrives complete with a blue-tinted cover, is only mere moments old, it's difficult to discern a clear highlight. When in doubt, it's always wise to go with the hardest-hitting, and "How Did I" is exactly that. With a minimalist banger as the backdrop, Offset kicks it off with some focused bars before passing it off to Quavo. Last is Takeoff, often positioned as such to close out tracks with an emphatic flourish. "How they got Versace feeling like Liberace?" he raps. "Went and copped me some property / How they gon' be 37 when I was 17, and they tried to copy me." 

Check out the Deluxe Edition to Culture III right here, and sound off if you think any of these tracks should have made the final cut.

QUOTABLE LYRICS

How they got Versace feeling like Liberace?
Went and copped me some property 
How they gon' be 37 when I was 17, and they tried to copy me

