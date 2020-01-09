Absence makes the heart grow fonder. And while it hasn't entirely been a period of total exodus for the Migos, 2019 found them slowing their output considerably. Unsurprisingly so, given the sheer volume of material they dropped in 2018, with Culture 2, Quavo's solo debut Quavo Huncho, and Takeoff's The Last Rocket. While we did receive Offset's Father Of 4 nearly one year ago, 2019 was relatively quiet by comparison for the Atlanta trio. As a result, there's a welcome sense of mystery surrounding Culture III, an album many are hoping to be a return to form.

Nicholas Hunt/Getty Images

Today, Migos' official IG page came through with a quick update, proving that the boys are indeed back in town to put in work. "L O C K E D I N" reads the caption, alongside an image of Quavo, Coach K, and DJ Durel in the studio. It's unclear how far along into the process they are, but it's clear that moves are indeed being made. And who knows -- both of the previous Culture installments arrived at the end of January, and with today's whirlwind album rollout process, we can't rule anything out.

On the other hand, perhaps Migos are looking to take their time on this one. Though the first chapter of the trilogy was met with universal acclaim, some felt the second chapter fell victim to their own established standards -- though it wasn't without some gems. Only time will tell, it seems.