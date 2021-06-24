Since joining the cast of Everyday Struggle, Wayno has become one of Hip-Hop's respected cultural commentators, and as a result, he has earned his own solo Twitch show with Amazon Music, titled CONNECTED with Wayno.

For the latest episode of his Twitch show, Wayno brought Migos onto the show, fresh off the release of the deluxe version of Culture III. Unfortunately, Takeoff is not present, but Quavo and Offset still put on for the Migos in his absence. During the first half of their interview, Migos talk about the new album, what their mindset was like in the transition period between Culture II and Culture III, and their song selection process. The final stretch of the interview is where things get a bit more interesting, however, as Quavo and Offset answer live fan questions about the Migos.



Cliff Hawkins/Getty Images

Selected at random by Wayno, the fan questions posed by the live viewers were all over the place, with some yielding obvious answers and others prompting intriguing responses from the Migos rappers. After one fan asks if Migos will start adding more Offset choreography in their videos, Offset hilariously recounts the viral video of him dancing in Whitney Houston's "Whatchulookinat" music video as a child, saying, "I been a legend. That was the birth of a legend right there, you know what I'm saying? It wasn't something I bragged about. I just let y'all find that out 'cause it was destined."

Another interesting tidbit arises when a fan asks them, "Who is your biggest inspiration?" Rather than rattling off a list of influential rappers, however, Offset offers the definitive answer and offers insight into a recurring motif throughout their album covers, saying, "Our mommas. That's why we always shout them out. Our family members, our grandmamas. That's why you see them doves. That's grandma on them album covers."

Quavo and Offset also talk about who would win in a one-on-one basketball game between Quavo and Drake, wanting to work with Rihanna, and several other topics, so check out Migos' interview with Wayno here. The Atlanta Hip-Hop group pops up around the 21-minute mark.