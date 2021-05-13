It's been over three years since Migos dropped their last studio album as a group. Over the past few months, they have been dropping little snippets of music teasing Culture 3 before Quavo revealed the project was in its mixing stages in April. Then, they appeared on DJ Khaled's latest album alongside H.E.R. for the single, "We Going Crazy." Now, it looks like they're officially kicking off the campaign for the highly anticipated follow up to Culture II.



Rich Fury/Getty Images

With summer just around the corner, the trio are seemingly kicking off the campaign for Culture III this Friday. Earlier today, a tweet from their official account read, "3." Now, they've announced a new single titled, "Straightenin" set to drop on Friday. Quavo, Offset, and Takeoff took to their respective Instagram accounts to share the cover art for the single and the release date. The single appears to be the same one that was teased earlier this year.

The release of the new single will kick off the campaign for the new album. On Valentine's Day, Quavo hinted that fans could expect the album in 6 weeks which would've been late March/early April. Despite the delay, we're interested to hear what the Atlanta trio have been cooking up for their upcoming project.