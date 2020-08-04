Migos have been set to deliver Culture 3 for a minute now, though their best-laid plans were admittedly derailed by the COVID-19 pandemic. Though the state of their anticipated (though cautiously so, depending on who you ask) project remains unclear, that hasn't stopped the Migos from keeping the ball rolling, teaming up with YoungBoy Never Broke Again to deliver one of their strongest tracks in a minute, "Need It."

Bennett Raglin/Getty Images

Now, the group has officially announced a release date for their upcoming video, taking to Instagram to share the movie-poster-inspired artwork. It's a reflection of a recent behind-the-scenes image Quavo shared already, which finds the four contributing parties donning white tank tops in a back alley. Though it's damn near impossible to predict anything concrete, it seems like "Need It" will be a refreshingly old-school video, if only based on their chosen outfits and location.

Look for "Need It" to arrive on Thursday, co-directed by Migos and Wyatt Winfrey and billed as a Quality Control joint -- on that Spike Lee wave, it would seem. Now, let's just that the clip itself has the cinematography to match it. We won't have to wait too much longer to find out. Are you still excited for Culture 3?